Memphis, TN

Applebee's Attack Sees Worker Hit by Gunman Following Her Into Restaurant

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
According to police, the gunman confronted the employee outside the restaurant while she was taking the trash...

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WREG

Man shot, killed while visiting friend in Tunica, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after someone fired shots outside a home in Tunica County, Mississippi Tuesday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 911 call from Deondre Jones stating someone fired shots into his home in the 2400 block of Kirby Road. One person was shot multiple times. The […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

