ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jimmy Butler Says He Will Be Ready for Game 1 vs. 76ers

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZ6m6_0fPDtfYW00

The forward missed the Heat’s series-clinching Game 5 win vs. the Hawks on Tuesday due to right knee inflammation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Heat offered some positive news regarding Jimmy Butler ahead of their conference semifinals series against the 76ers.

The star forward missed Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. the Hawks in which Miami clinched the series with a 97-94 win. He was ruled out of that game due to right knee inflammation. This was the second blow to the Heat lineup in the first-round series after Kyle Lowry was already ruled out with a hamstring injury .

But, after almost a week off, Butler announced that he will be ready for Game 1 vs. the 76ers on Monday.

“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up,” Butler said, via the Heat .

On top of Butler’s and Lowry’s injuries, Tyler Herro has been dealing with a respiratory illness. Miami also said that he will be ready to go for Game 1.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said every player was able to participate at some capacity on Saturday. This is a step in the right direction after Butler, Lowry, Herro, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin didn’t participate in Friday’s practice . There are no updates for the Game 1 status of Lowry, Tucker and Martin.

In the four games Butler played in the Heat’s first-round series, he averaged 30.5 points and shot 54.3% from the field and 43.8% on three-point attempts. In Game 4, Butler played 36 minutes and scored a game-high 36 points on 12-for-21 shooting.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s savage 10-word message to Ja Morant after clutch block, steal

Stephen Curry let everyone hear it after he locked down Ja Morant at crunch time in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. With the Warriors up 117-116 and just a little over 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Morant attacked the basket for what could have been the game-winning shot for the Grizzlies. However, Curry was waiting near the rim and made sure to stop the superstar guard from giving Memphis the lead with a clutch block that led to a steal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyle Lowry
6abc

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers 'not upset' about leaving Joel Embiid in late vs. Toronto Rap...

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after the team's practice Saturday that he didn't have any second thoughts about Joel Embiid being in the game when he suffered a right facial fracture and mild concussion from an elbow by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with 3:58 to go in Philadelphia's blowout win in Game 6 of their first round series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Butler Lowry Herro
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-Factor for 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Heat, and it’s not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers officially have a date set with the high-flying Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting on Monday. This should be an absolutely terrific series considering the type of superstars on both teams. The Sixers thankfully escaped a 3-0 collapse in the first round against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a massive 132-97 win in Game 6 as Joel Embiid took over and did his thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Timetable for Joel Embiid’s return revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for at least two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat. Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star will not travel to Miami with the Sixers for Game 1 and 2. There is “optimism” he could play when the series returns to Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2

The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos. Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Larry Brown Sports

76ers get unexpected rough injury news about Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers fans probably want to chuck their phones at the wall after reading the latest injury development with star center Joel Embiid. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion during Thursday’s series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors. There is no timetable for Embiid’s return, and he will be sidelined indefinitely, Charania adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy