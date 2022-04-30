ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Shoppers ‘Pitched Out’ Their Dyson Vacuums Thanks to This Affordable Alternative — & It’s Now On Rare Sale For $60 Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever you get pets, no matter how much you prepare, the pet hair invades your home. From your dark clothes to little nooks behind the fridge, pet hair is literally everywhere, and it seems like no matter how hard you try, it comes back five minutes later. We’ve tried vacuums, natural cleaners, and more to keep all the unwanted dirt and grim away to little avail. However, many are swarming to Best Buy right now over a vacuum that’s not only affordable but super powerful.

For a limited time, you can snag a multi-purpose vacuum that has customers “ditching their Dyson” cleaning products for $60 less than the original price. Now under $300, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it and there’s no telling how fast it’ll sell out.

The vacuum that has everyone ready for last-minute spring cleaning is the BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro All-in-One Multi-Surface Cleaner.

The BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro All-in-One Multi-Surface Cleaner is a versatile cleaning product that helps you reach those hard-to-clean spots that are filled with dirt and pet hair. Both lightweight and easy to use, this vacuum can cleanse hard floors and area rugs with ease.

Not only will you snag the vacuum at nearly 20 percent off, but it also comes with pet brushes, a cleaning solution, and a rinse tray.

Best Buy customers have been raving about this product, garnering 4.4 stars and over 1,000 reviews. One of the top reviews for the product said it was the “Best purchase ever. The vacuum is wonderful, [and] the ability to do liquid pickup is amazing. Just a really great product!!!! Well worth the money. Pitched out the Dyson!”

Another review added that it was “ a whole different level of clean. We have a cat and a dog and I just used this to clean a 10×10 area rug, and it picked up so much dirt and cat hair I was frankly shocked. Just seeing the dirty water container from the one rug makes me want to clean all our rugs now.”

