ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Italy's Serie A enters the Metaverse to showcase new way to watch soccer

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 30 (Reuters) - Serie A attracts audiences from across the globe, but how fans can view matches is changing, as Italy's top soccer division enters the Metaverse.

League leaders AC Milan's clash with Fiorentina on Sunday at the famous San Siro stadium will be the first soccer match to be broadcast where fans in Africa and the Middle East can watch from the "Serie A room in The Nemesis metaverse".

Metaverse is a broad term. It generally refers to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

During the Milan match, where the leaders continue their quest for a first Serie A title since 2011, users will be able to interact with the various features present in the room in-game.

"We have chosen to be the first to broadcast a football match in the Metaverse because we believe that the frontier of technological innovation is extremely important for a modern league such as Serie A," Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said.

"The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) represent a strategic area for us due to the dominant presence of Generation Z and the particular receptivity to new developments."

The league stressed this is just the start of a collaboration with Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys and video gaming platform The Nemesis, as they enter the fast-changing digital world.

Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Mino Raiola, superagent for Pogba, Zlatan and Haaland, dies after illness

Mino Raiola, one of the most high-profile agents in world football, has died following an illness, a statement from his family said Saturday. He was 54. Raiola represented some of the game's biggest players including Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba. Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jesse Lingard, Blaise Matuidi, Hirving Lozano and Mario Balotelli were also among his client list.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Italy#Ac Milan#Metaverse#Generation Z#Blockchain#Consensys
Reuters

Inter keep pace with leaders Milan after nervy win at Udinese

UDINE, Italy, May 1 (Reuters) - Goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a nervy 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday, as Simone Inzaghi's side closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to two points. Inter started well as Croatian forward Perisic bulleted a header...
SOCCER
The Independent

AC Milan stay ahead of rivals Inter in Serie A title race

AC Milan stayed top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping clanger gifted them a 1-0 home win against Fiorentina.Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano eight minutes from time to drill home low.The win keeps Milan, who are chasing their first league title since 2011, two points clear of city rivals Inter with three games of the season remaining.Inter, beaten by Bologna on Wednesday, won 2-1 at Udinese to stay in touch with the Rossoneri.Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez were on target before the break, with Ignacio Pussetto pulling one back for Udinese 18 minutes...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Senegal are handed a £143,000 fine by FIFA after Mo Salah was targeted with dozens of lasers before missing his penalty in shootout defeat, with Egypt's players showered with missiles following the World Cup play-off

FIFA has fined Senegal's football federation £143,000 for disgraceful fan behaviour after dozens of green lasers were beamed into the face of Egypt's Mohamed Salah as he prepared to take a spot kick during a penalty shootout. The star was targeted in the World Cup qualifier at the Diamniadio...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Super agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54 after long illness

MILAN (AP) — Mino Raiola, the influential and often controversial sports agent to some of soccer’s biggest players, has died. He was 54. Raiola died after a long illness, his family confirmed on Saturday. He had been undergoing treatment at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he was visited by Zlatan Ibrahimović this week. Raiola underwent surgery in January but it was said at the time that it was not life-threatening.
FIFA
ESPN

UEFA bans Russia's Euro bids for 2028, 2032

Russia has had its bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 kicked out by UEFA, paving the way for a straight run-off between Turkey and a joint England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland bid. UEFA also extended the suspension of all Russian teams from European competitions to include this...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Strasbourg Ace Discusses the Adaptation of Lionel Messi to Ligue 1

RC Strasbourg Alsace striker Kevin Gameiro had gone up against Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi in La Liga when he was at Valencia and now in Ligue 1. Gameiro spoke with ESPN and shared his thoughts on the 34-year-old’s transition to French football and Ligue 1. The former PSG forward stated that the Argentine needs time and that change isn’t easy.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus prepared to pay 12m euros for PSG player

Leandro Paredes is one player that has been on the radar of Juventus in this campaign as they struggle in midfield. The Argentinian currently plays in a star-studded PSG team, and he doesn’t enjoy enough relevance there. He might leave in the summer, and Juventus will sign him if...
SOCCER
Reuters

Finland, Sweden to drop players from Russian league teams

May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish and Swedish ice hockey players playing in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and other leagues in Russia will not be selected for theirnational teams, the two countries' ice hockey associations said on Monday. The move followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as...
HOCKEY
Reuters

UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros and World Cup, clubs banned next season

May 2 (Reuters) - UEFA has banned Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year's World Cup following the country's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. Portugal will replace Russia for the July 6-31 tournament in England, having...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy