CDC: COVID-19 hospitalizations on the Space Coast have increased toward end of April

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that COVID-related hospitalizations increased over the past week in Brevard County.

As of April 27, there were 21 confirmed new hospital admissions across the Space Coast. A CDC analysis of the data showed that the hospitalization rate increased by 8.30% since the prior week.

Brevard County remains a community of low transmission according to new CDC COVID-19 community transmission levels which calculates transmission levels based on hospitalizations and case rates. However, if case rates and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Space Coast transmission rates may rise to a level of medium transmission.

According to the data, there were 70.11 cases per 100,000 population from April 21 to April 27. This marks an increase of about two cases per 100,000 population since the prior week which had 68.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Of those who took a COVID-19 test, 7.83% tested positive. CDC data shows that from April 16 to April 22, 4,900 COVID-19 tests were performed in Brevard County. However there could be more disease circling in the community than is tracked because at home test kit results go unreported and not everyone who is symptomatic takes a COVID-19 test.

Since the pandemic, 1,987 people on the Space Coast have died of COVID-19

Despite the rise in hospitalizations and the high case rates, the vaccination rate is almost at a standstill: about 76% of the eligible population—those ages five and older— have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 67.9% have been fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, 70.3% of eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated. There have been 81,094,164 COVID-19 cases and 990,527 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Where to get vaccinated:

The Florida Department of Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at three sites.

Viera clinic, at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Melbourne clinic, 601 E. University Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Titusville clinic, 611 N. Singleton Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Those ages 5-11 can get vaccinated only from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Residents also can get vaccinated at Omni Healthcare's offices, as well as at its walk-in vaccination clinic located in Suite 303 on the third floor of 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. in Melbourne, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Vaccinations also are available from 9 a.m. to noon in Suite 2C of Omni's 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. complex.

Walk-ins are accepted. But appointments can be made by calling 321-802-5515 or by emailing the request and including a name and phone number to COVID@OMNIhealthcare.com.

COVID-19 vaccines also are available at pharmacies at various local CVS, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores, as well as some urgent-care centers and physician offices. Check the individual site for appointment requirements and vaccine availability.

This story has been corrected. A previous version of this article said there was a testing site at the Florida Department of Health clinic in Viera. There is no longer a testing site at the Florida Department of Health clinic in Viera

Amira Sweilem is the Data Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Sweilem at 386-406-5648 or asweilem@floridatoday.com .

