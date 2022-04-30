ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

By DOUG FEINBERG
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNJoU_0fPDtD2I00

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement Saturday after 50 years in college basketball.

She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women's basketball coaches. Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.

“I am officially announcing my retirement,” Stringer in a statement. “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together."

The 74-year-old coach had been on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns. She signed a five-year extension before going on leave last April. Her retirement becomes effective Sept. 1, and she agreed to an $872,988 retirement buyout. Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said naming the court after her is “a fitting and indelible tribute to one of the greatest coaches of all time.” He called Stringer “an icon” whose impact has been “felt across our campuses, around the state and throughout the nation.”

Stringer has coached at Rutgers since 1995, winning 535 games. She led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007, when they lost to Tennessee.

The school's appearance in 2000 made Stringer the first men's or women's coach to guide three different programs to the Final Four. She led Cheyney State to the first NCAA title game in 1982 and Iowa to the national semifinals in 1993.

“Coach Stringer is a titan in college basketball, inspiring generations of student-athletes and coaches to pursue excellence on and off the court,” Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said. “Her place in the history of the game is cemented, but more remarkable is the legions of young women whose lives she helped shape.”

She started her coaching career in 1971-72 at Cheyney State in Pennsylvania.

“I am forever indebted to all the coaches who I worked beside," Stringer said. “Some were former players, some were colleagues, but all were friends and family at the end of the day and were my most trusted relationships.

“To the young ladies that I was fortunate to have coached and mentored into the women and leaders of today, keep pushing the barriers, keep pushing for your spot at the table, and always know who you are.”

At Iowa, Stringer elevated the program starting in 1983, setting an attendance record in 1985 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Stringer left Iowa to coach at Rutgers following the death of her husband, Bill.

“There’s always a soft spot in my heart for the University of Iowa and Dr. Christine Grant for giving me my first major coaching position.… She was a strong believer in women’s rights and that’s a responsibility that I have championed and will continue to take up the fight for.”

Stringer has been an inspiration to many Black female coaches, including South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who won her second national championship April 3.

“Coach Stringer thank you for elevating our game,” Staley tweeted. “The strength of your shoulders allowed us to stand tall. We will forever keep your legacy in our hearts. Thank you Coach Stringer.”

Stringer's teams won 20 or more games 37 times in her career, finishing with a 1,055-426 record (.712 winning percentage). She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. Stringer also served as an assistant coach on the 2004 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal.

The school will begin a search for a new coach immediately. Associate head coach Tim Eatman had taken over for Stringer in her absence.

“This was the hardest decision of my life, but I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most," she said. "I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children and grandchildren. I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Announces Retirement

After spending five decades coaching college hoops, C. Vivian Stringer is officially ready to embrace the next chapter of her life. On Saturday, the legendary women’s basketball coach announced her retirement. Stringer, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, started her coaching career at Cheyney State...
BASKETBALL
The Runner

Wrestling coach shows what it takes to survive

As the wrestling season comes to an end, Coach Smith discusses what it is like being a wrestling coach and the many challenges that come with it. Before becoming a wrestling coach, Luke Smith, started as a wrestler at the age of 3 years old. The reason he started wrestling at such a young age was because being the youngest out of four brothers, he wanted to learn how to defend himself from his older brothers. They would come home from wrestling practice and they would be ready to grapple.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Spun

Michigan Point Guard Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan point guard Frankie Collins is entering the transfer portal. He announced the news via Twitter on Saturday. “I want to give a huge shoutout to the Michigan staff, players, Maize Rage and fans,” he said in a statement. “Playing for this university was amazing and I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. After talking with my family we thought it was best if I explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
C. Vivian Stringer
Person
Dawn Staley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Retirement#Ncaa Tournament#Rutgers University
The Spun

Desmond Howard Sounds Off On College Football: Fans React

It’s safe to say that Desmond Howard isn’t a fan of what’s currently happening in college football. The ESPN college football analyst sounded off on the state of his favorite sport, which is currently being impacted heavily by name, image and likeness, as it’s prompting a number of major transfers across the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX Carolina

Dawn Staley and 1996 national team nominated for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball team are finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, according to South Carolina Athletics. The athletic department said Staley is nominated...
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson enters transfer portal

Nearly a year and a half after collapsing on the court mid-game, forward Keyontae Johnson is looking to make a return to the hardwood. To do so, Johnson has entered the transfer portal in search of a university that will clear him after serving as a player-coach of sorts for the Florida Gators over the 2021-22 season, as reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz.
FLORIDA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
292K+
Followers
60K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy