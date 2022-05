Major League Baseball has joined the fun in recent seasons by "miking up" players during games and this year, the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN has used a rotating list of superstars to give fans an inside look and listen during the action. Each week during a Sunday night game, one player will say on the air who they nominate for the following week's contest and this time around it was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's turn.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO