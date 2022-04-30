Breaking down eight NFL draft picks the Chargers made and how they fit

Los Angeles Times' Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller examines every NFL draft pick by the team:

Zion Johnson — Guard

6 feet 3, 312 pounds, Boston College, Round 1, Pick 17

Notable: Johnson spent two years at Davidson before moving on to Boston College, where he played for three seasons.

Last season: Johnson returned to college for a super-senior season and elevated his draft stock with an impressive showing.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers’ rebuild of their offensive line continued with the addition of Johnson, a versatile piece who slots in as their starter at right guard. They were looking to upgrade the right side of the line after beefing up the left side last offseason. With his addition, the Chargers have Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins left to compete for the starting right tackle spot.

JT Woods — Safety

6 feet 2, 195 pounds, Baylor, Round 3, Pick 79

Notable: Woods is a long, fast defensive back with recognized ball skills who made major improvement during his time in college.

Last season: As a senior, Woods had 57 tackles and five interceptions for the Bears. He had eight pickoffs during his final two seasons.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After addressing their offensive line with their first pick (guard Zion Johnson at No. 13 overall), the Chargers turned back to their defense by bolstering the secondary. Woods’ playmaking ability certainly appealed to the Chargers. He had three interceptions over his final two college games, including a pair against Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.

Isaiah Spiller — Running back

6 feet, 217 pounds, Texas A&M, Round 4, Pick 123

Notable: Spiller had 16 100-yard rushing games in his career, the most by an Aggie since former Los Angeles Ram and Los Angeles Raider Greg Hill in 1991-93.

Last season: As a junior, Spiller led the Aggies and ranked fifth in the SEC in yards rushing with 1,011 yards.

Why the Chargers drafted him: The Chargers have now taken a running back in three consecutive drafts as they continue to search for a complement to Austin Ekeler. Spiller will join Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III in vying for time as the team’s No. 2 running back.

Otito Ogbonnia — Defensive tackle

6 feet 4, 324 pounds, UCLA, Round 5, Pick 160

Notable: According to his bio at UCLA, Ogbonnia most admires — among famous athletes — Aaron Donald of the Rams.

Last season: In his fourth season with the Bruins, he started all 12 games and finished with 30 tackles and two sacks. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After rebuilding their defensive front with the free-agent additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson , the Chargers still needed some depth. Ogbonnia will battle for a spot in a rotation that includes Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, Breiden Fehoko and Joe Gaziano.

Jamaree Salyer — Offensive lineman

6 feet 3, 321 pounds, Georgia, Round 6, Pick 195

Notable: Pro Football Focus called Salyer “a power player who plays an attacking brand of football. He's a poster boy for Georgia's physical offense.”

Last season: Salyer was one of the Bulldogs' captains and started 11 games at left tackle, missing four others because of injury. He was a Walter Camp second-team All-American.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After drafting Zion Johnson to be their starter at right guard, the Chargers added Salyer to provide depth and versatility along their offensive line. He mostly played tackle at Georgia but also filled in at guard. Salyer said most NFL teams he talked to mentioned him playing inside or right tackle. The Chargers’ right tackle situation is in a bit of flux, with incumbent starter Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins the current top options.

Ja'Sir Taylor — Cornerback

5 feet 10, 185 pounds, Wake Forest, Round 6, Pick 214

Notable: Taylor played in a school-record 62 games during his five seasons at Wake Forest.

Last season: He finished with a career-best 60 total tackles and forced three fumbles. He also went 99 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion on his first kickoff return.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Head coach Brandon Staley likes to say you can never have enough defensive backs. Taylor had issues with penalties and touchdowns allowed in college but does possess some measurables that appeal to NFL teams. With his skill set and speed, he could be a candidate to contribute on special teams.

Deane Leonard — Defensive back

6 feet, 195 pounds, Mississippi, Round 7, Pick 236

Notable: Born in Alberta, Leonard began his college career at the University of Calgary before moving to Ole Miss, where he played two years.

Last season: Leonard had 50 tackles and seven pass breakups for a Mississippi team that went 10-3.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Leonard is speedy — 4.37-second 40-yard dash — and has decent size. He adds another option to the secondary as the Chargers attempt to maximize their options before the start of training camp. In filling out their special teams, the Chargers always will look for speed.

Zander Horvath — Running back

6 feet 3, 230 pounds, Purdue, Round 7, Pick 260

Notable: In his final season with the Boilermakers, Horvath suffered a lower-body injury during the team's second game and missed time.

Last season: In eight games, he rushed 91 times for 320 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 108 yards.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Horvath is expected to compete for a roster spot as an H-back/fullback-type player and also could be a special teams contributor. The Chargers began Saturday with Gabe Nabers as the only fullback on the roster.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .