Ypsilanti, MI

Caught on camera: Viral video allegedly shows Ypsilanti teacher punching, dragging 11-year-old student with ADHD

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

YPSILANTI (WWJ) - Police are investigating an reported incident of "pure rage" at Ypsilanti Middle School after a video of a substitute teacher punching and dragging a sixth grader diagnosed with ADHD went viral on social media.

Nisha Glaspie, the mother of 11-year-old Deandre Glaspie, spoke to WDIV , who said the alleged attack occurred on Monday, April 25 while her son was having a behavioral issue at school.

According to Glaspie, Deandre has ADHD.

A video depicting the alleged assault showed a substitute teacher hitting and dragging the sixth grader; it was uploaded to Facebook where it has been viewed over 21,000 times.

Glaspie said her son can behave badly when in the classroom, but said the attack was horrific and the teacher had no right to touch Deandre.

“He’s still shook up about it,” Glaspie said about her son to WDIV . “She’s a teacher. I don’t feel like she should’ve abused my son like that."

According to Glaspie, school officials are aware of Deandre's behavioral struggles and doesn't understand why the substitute teacher didn't reach out to other staff if there was an issue.

“The principal, social workers knows and I don’t believe that she contacted anyone in the school at that time. I believe she just got fed up with the students and just acted out of pure rage,” Glaspie said

“I have sometimes issues with behavior, but it doesn’t give me the right to hit him or drag him. She wasn’t right at all."

The school district's superintendent told WDIV that the principle of the school immediately reported the incident to police and this behavior by the substitute teacher was unacceptable.

“We should not put our hands at all on students at any time,” Dr. Zachary Ross.

“We’re taking it very seriously, that police are involved because I think this is an example that if this kind of thing happens that it won’t be tolerated."

EDUStaff, the agency that staffs sub positions, was also made aware of the alleged attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

micheal jjj
1d ago

If he has behavioral problems keep him home..Teachers already have enough to deal with.

Reply
4
