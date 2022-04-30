ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Man dies after being stabbed by family member in Lawrence

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsvx8_0fPDsPUP00

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police say a man is dead after he was stabbed by another family member Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 12500 block of Teacup Way around 10 a.m. for a family altercation, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff tells WRTV the victim was stabbed by another adult male family member. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Bobbie Gene Hill, 74.

The suspect has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Woodruff says there is no threat to the public and the circumstances that led to the stabbing remain under investigation.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Sources: Man stabs stepfather to death in Lawrence

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Bobbie Gene Hill. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said he died from possible multiple sharp force injuries. The original story is below. LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was arrested Saturday by Lawrence Police for stabbing his stepfather to death, sources tell FOX59. Officers were called Saturday morning […]
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX59

Man injured in Lafayette shooting arrested on murder charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man who was among those injured in a weekend shooting in Lafayette has been arrested in connection with the incident. Lafayette police said 21-year-old Kevon McCaster was taken into custody on two counts of murder and a count of aggravated battery upon his release from the hospital. He’s being held without […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy