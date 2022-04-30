Man dies after being stabbed by family member in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police say a man is dead after he was stabbed by another family member Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 12500 block of Teacup Way around 10 a.m. for a family altercation, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff tells WRTV the victim was stabbed by another adult male family member. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Bobbie Gene Hill, 74.

The suspect has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Woodruff says there is no threat to the public and the circumstances that led to the stabbing remain under investigation.