A deadly shooting closed La Alma-Lincoln Park indefinitely, but data doesn’t show park closures are impacting crime rates.

Cover picture for the articleCities across the nation have dealt with upticks in gun violence since COVID-19 arrived, and police and communities are pushing for ways to deal with the bloodshed. Violence can happen anywhere, but Denver Parks and Recreation is using its unilateral power to prevent it in the city’s green spaces by simply...

Denver Closes La Alma Rec Center After Deadly Shooting, Rising Crime

DENVER (CBS4) – Children in one Denver neighborhood are without their beloved rec center after the city deemed the area unsafe. Denver Parks and Recreation put gates around the La Alma Recreation Center and nearby playground after a shooting took the life of a longtime resident. (credit: CBS) Families arrived at the Rec Center the next day, disappointed to learn it was closed. Shaquanna Smith brings her children there every day. “They beg to come here. It definitely keeps them out of trouble,” said Smith. “We’re here every day while my oldest is at tutoring. It’s like our mutual ground. It’s just shocking that...
