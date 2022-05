The Green Bay Packers have a two headed monster at their outside linebacker position. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are one of the best duos in the National Football League. Also drafting Kingsley Enagbare (JJ) out of South Carolina in the fourth round will provide much needed rotation. With all that being said, signing a cheap veteran pass rusher would be extremely beneficial in solidifying the overall pass rush for 2022. This would be much like what the Packers did with Whitney Mercilus last year. Here are three names that would fit that role:

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO