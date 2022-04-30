ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What is ‘dirty soda’? Utah’s beloved drink is trending on social media

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTkUL_0fPDrPSC00

(NEXSTAR) – Let’s talk dirty.

A relatively new food trend that originated in Utah — the “dirty soda” — has been bubbling into the national spotlight in recent weeks, and it’s largely thanks to social media.

The drink itself is simple enough: It’s soda mixed with any combination of syrups, juices, purees, dairy products, coffee creamer, or other flavorings. But the idea really took hold with Utahns in the 2010s, a phenomenon likely fueled by the state’s large population of Latter-day Saints looking for an alternative to alcoholic cocktails or coffee.

“Just as coffee gulpers have fetishized their favorite beverage, so too have Utahns added complex flourishes and artisanal elements to their modest vice,” Jeremy Pugh of Salt Lake Magazine once explained of the trend.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

Utah has since become home to several chains that specialize in dirty soda, including Swig, Sodalicious and Fiiz. All of them have already opened outposts outside of the state, but the concept remained largely unknown to much of the country until late 2021, when “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo was photographed holding a foam cup from Swig.

That’s right around the time TikTok took notice.

In the months that followed, videos explaining the finer points of dirty sodas (or “Utah sodas” ) have been viewed millions of times on social media, with some taking the form of recipe tutorials or reviews.

“I would say, like, 70% of the population of Utah probably has a soda addiction, including myself, because we have all these really fun drink places around us where they put all a bunch of fun add-ons in the drinks,” said TikTok user @hailee_claycomb in a video that has been viewed more than 1.7 million times since March 29. “I have three different drink places, like soda shop places, within five minutes of my house.”

“These people are literally addicted to their sodas,” explained @taylorblender, another TikTok user who said she previously worked at a soda shop. In the same video, which has 3.6 million views, she claimed many customers would top their sodas with whipped cream, sprinkles or candy.

But perhaps the most popular type of dirty soda — at least as far as social media is concerned — is the “dirty Coke.” Made with Diet Coke, coconut coffee creamer and lime juice, the “dirty Coke” has become the “it” dirty soda of TikTok taste-testers.

“I am thoroughly surprised,” one reviewer remarked. “This is really amazing.”

“You Utah girlies got me hooked,” another TikTok user claimed.

These are the most popular craft breweries in the US

It’s too early to tell whether #dirtyCoke is a fleeting social-media trend or perhaps a gateway beverage that normalizes “dirty” sodas in the rest of the country. The chains that specialize in these drinks are betting on the latter, with Swig expanding as far as Texas in May.

“It may sound so weird to some people who have never been, but it’s happiness in a cup,” Swig co-founder Nicole Tanner told The New York Times earlier this year. “I’ve always known from the start that this is something that can and should go everywhere.”

After all, if Utah is getting down and dirty with their soda, what’s stopping the rest of us?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Easter lilies deadly to cats, FDA warns

(WSYR-TV) — Make sure to keep all Easter flowers away from pets this spring as some may pose deadly risks. The Food and Drug Administration is warning of the toxicity of lilies to pets, specifically Lillies in the “true lily” and “daylily” families. According to the FDA, the entire lily plant is toxic to cats, […]
ANIMALS
The Independent

Freddie Bitsoie: The Navajo chef showing the world that Native American cuisine is far from boring

Freddie Bitsoie didn’t imagine a career in food when he was younger, although in retrospect it was always an underlying theme of his work, he tells The Independent. In fact, it wasn’t until an impromptu conversation with his anthropology professor at the University of Albuquerque that he ever really considered it.He had been studying ancient food systems in Chaco Canyon, New Mexico. Archaeologists had discovered the remains of macaw feathers and cacao beans in the area, suggesting that ancient Puebloans, the largest group of people to live there 900 years ago, had tremendous road and trade systems between central...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Soda Shop#Dairy Products#Food Drink#Beverages#Utahns#Salt Lake Magazine#Taco Bell#Sodalicious
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Volunteers clean St. Lawrence River shoreline on Earth Day, find extreme plastic pollution

FISHERS LANDING, N.Y. (WWTI) — Friday celebrated the 51st anniversary of Earth Day and to celebrate, volunteers gathered on the shores of the st. Lawrence River. This was at local organization Save The River’s first Trash-Free River cleanup of the year. This cleanup included staff members from Save The River as well as local volunteers. […]
FISHERS LANDING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Most popular boy names in the 80s in New York

Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple to sing 100th national anthem at Crunch game

(WSYR-TV) — Chuck and Betsy Copp have sung the National Anthem (and sometimes “O Canada”) at 99 Syracuse Crunch game and they have the ticket stubs to prove it!  Their 100th rendition is scheduled for this Saturday night, when the Crunch host the Toronto Marlies at the War Memorial Upstate Medical University Arena. The Copps were […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
952
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy