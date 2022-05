Alex Bowman had the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career last year, posting four victories after recording a total of two in 189 starts over his first six campaigns. One of those wins came at Dover Motor Speedway as he finished 2.017 seconds ahead of eventual series champion Kyle Larson. Bowman attempts to repeat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 29-year-old already has one victory this year as he took the checkered flag at Las Vegas in the third race of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO