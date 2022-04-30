ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

2022 NFL Draft scouting report: RB Isaiah Spiller, Chargers

By Tim Kelly
 2 days ago

Following a decorated high school career at Klein Collins High School, Isaiah Spiller stayed in the state of the Lone Star State and shined during a three-year career at Texas A&M.

As an Aggie, Spiller rushed for 2,993 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and scoring 25 touchdowns across 35 games.

Not set to turn 21 until Aug. 9, Spiller is now headed to ** after being selected with the ** pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know about one of the top running backs selected in this year's class:

School: Texas A&M

Measurables: 6-foot, 217 pounds

2021 Stats: 179 carries, 1,011 rushing yards, 5.6 rushing yards per attempt, six rushing touchdowns, 25 receptions, one receiving touchdown

Accolades: First-Team All-SEC (2020), Second-Team All-SEC

Strengths: Patient in waiting for holes to develop in front of him ... isn't going to try to get too cute with runs -- if the hole a playcaller designs opens up for him, he'll hit it ... seems to being falling forward almost every time he's tackled ... 541 carries in three seasons is a good amount, but it's not an amount that leaves you concerned about the how much tread is left on the tire entering the NFL

Weaknesses: While he's a willing pass protecter, there is definitely some work to be done in that department ... doesn't have breakaway speed ... probably isn't going to make something out of nothing, given that he's not someone who is going to regularly bounce outside the tackles

NFL Comp: Alfred Morris

What experts are saying

"Volume-carry running back with good size and talent for starting consideration as a pro. He was slowed, at times, by inconsistent run blocking but was still productive and consistent for much of the 2021 season. He has interior vision and loose hips, allowing him to locate and get to run lanes regardless of traffic. Spiller runs with good elusiveness but stays in that mode a little too long, which can affect his ability to finish with authority. He's a solid back but not overly dynamic and lacks the desired third-down value right now." -- Lance Zierlein, NFL Media

"Spiller runs with excellent power and is a load to bring down in the open field. He offers very good contact balance and easily runs through arm tackles. Spiller lacks elite top-end speed but he does offer some short-area quickness to plant his foot in the ground and go. He also has a long stride, which can cover ground in the open field when he gets going downhill. His excellent vision and natural instincts as a runner allow him to naturally navigate through the holes and in the open field. While not the shiftiest of runners, he does show an ability to jump cut and make defenders miss laterally. As a receiver, Spiller is mostly used on quick outs, wheels, and screens. He displays good hands overall and can track the ball with ease. He can work on his pass blocking —he shows inconsistent hands and technique." -- Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

Tape

