Patriots kick off Day 3 of NFL Draft with another cornerback

By Rob Bradford
 2 days ago

After taking cornerback Marcus Jones with their third-round pick, the Patriots doubled up on the position with their first selection in the fourth round.

With the 121st overall pick, New England took Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound senior was projected by many to be a late-third-day pick was a highly-recruited high school prospect out of Long Beach before committing to USC. After starting all 14 games his sophomore season with the Trojans, Jones was ruled academically-ineligible and then arrested for breaking into a restaurant.

After spending a year in junior college, Jones transferred to Arizona State as a junior. While he All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2019 and 2021, he was limited to just one game in 2020 after being suspended for all but one game due to violation of team rules.

Jones clocked in with a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Boston, MA
