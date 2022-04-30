Five area flag football teams led by Martin County make state playoffs

Martin County’s flag football team grabbed the No. 1 seed in Region 3-2A and will host No. 8 seeded Centennial in the lone local-local matchup for the regional quarterfinals to take place May 3.

The Tigers climbed all the way up to No. 7 overall in the FHSAA’s rankings and are No. 4 in 2A with a 15-1 record on the season after their District 10-2A triumph over Fort Pierce Westwood last week.

The Eagles received the final at-large berth in the region with a 10-6 record and sets up a rematch of a memorable district title game between the two teams last season that ended with Centennial earning the trophy.

Jensen Beach earned a No. 3 seed in Region 3-1A after a win in the District 12-1A championship game last week and the Falcons at 15-3 on the year will host Seabreeze.

Lincoln Park Academy after claiming their first ever district championship with a 20-14 thrilling win over Okeechobee for the 11-1A crown picked up the No. 4 seed in Region 3-1A and hosts Orlando Jones in their first state playoff game.

Fort Pierce Westwood received the No. 6 seed in Region 3-2A and the Panthers at 11-3 on the year will travel to play Seminole Ridge in their quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal matchups take play Tuesday, May 3 and for teams that advance, the regional semifinals will be Thursday, May 5.

