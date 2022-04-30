ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre Strong Jr. selected in NFL Draft's fourth round by New England Patriots

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

Pierre Strong is a Patriot.

The running back from South Dakota State was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 127th overall pick by New England. He’s the third Jackrabbit to be picked in the draft since 2018, joining tight end Dallas Goedert (2nd round by the Eagles in 2018) and cornerback Jordan Brown (7th round by the Bengals in 2019).

Strong joins a team that, of course, has been the premier franchise in the NFL since the turn of the century, with multiple Super Bowl titles under legendary coach Bill Belichick. New England went 10-7 last year. Their top rushers were Damien Harris (929 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Rhamondre Stevenson (606 yards, five touchdowns), both of whom are still on the roster.

Harris is entering the final year of his contract, while James White, a veteran third down back, is coming off an injury that limited him to three games last year. Strong will be joining a room with talent and experience, but where he should have a chance to contribute, if not right away then in the near future.

Immediate reaction to the pick was positive.

Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback and now analyst for NBC Sports, tweeted, "Love the Pierre Strong pick by the Patriots. One of the fastest most explosive RBs in the draft. Has big time big play potential."

Earlier: As he waits for NFL Draft call, South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. will be 'fishing and grilling'

Wrote ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller: "The Patriots steal my guy Pierre Strong Jr. No, he's not very big, but he plays with big-time JUICE. Slasher off-tackle who can work into a rotation."

A 5-11, 207-pounder from Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong led the FCS in rushing with 1,686 yards this past season, his third 1,000-yard campaign while with the Jackrabbits.

In his four seasons in Brookings, Strong rushed for 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while also catching 62 passes and throwing six touchdown passes.

Reactions: Twitter reacts to Pierre Strong Jr.'s selection in NFL Draft by New England Patriots

A three-time All-American and three-time all-conference selection, Strong was already on the radar of NFL teams after completing his fourth season with SDSU in December, but improved his stock at the NFL Combine in the spring when he was clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Strong is the 30th player in Jackrabbit football history to be taken in the NFL Draft, but just the fourth to go in the first four rounds.

Strong was the fifth FCS player taken in this year's draft and one of several from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Offensive linemen Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and Cole Strange of Chattanooga each went in the first round (Strange to New England), while the Packers took NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round. Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson also went in the second round, to Atlanta.

After Strong went to the Pats at 127, NDSU offensive lineman Cordell Volson went nine picks later to the Bengals.

North Dakota tackle Matt Waletzko was taken by Dallas in the 5th round.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Pierre Strong Jr. selected in NFL Draft's fourth round by New England Patriots

