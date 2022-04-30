ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US cautious of nuclear threat as war wages on between Russia and Ukraine

By Basil John
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DYu9_0fPDr58900

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. continues to monitor the situation as weapons and supplies are sent to Ukraine to fend off Russian forces.

“A nuclear weapon is a nuclear weapon,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Kirby says Russia is making reckless threats of nuclear war.

“As irresponsible as it is for him to use that rhetoric. It would be equally irresponsible for us, not to take it seriously,” Kirby said.

For now, Kirby says the U.S. sees no reason to change its deterrent strategy and is focused on helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves.

“Training has already occurred outside Ukraine, particularly on the howitzers,” Kirby said.

President Biden considers cancelling some student loan debt

A Russian missile strike killed at least one person inside Kyiv on Thursday. Kirby says it’s another sign that Russian aggression is unjustified.

“None of them, none of them were threatened by Ukraine. It’s hard to square that rhetoric by what he’s actually doing in Ukraine to innocent people,” Kirby said.

The White House is also concerned Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to attend the G-20 summit in November.

“The president has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G-20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending or invitation to attend the G20,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Kirby would not say whether what is happening is genocide.

“It is very clear that Russian forces have committed war crimes, there’s no question about that,” Kirby said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defense against Russian aggression. U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu told The […]
POLITICS
WGN News

1 woman dead, 1 wounded in River North shooting

CHICAGO — Two women were shot, one fatally, in River North following an argument early Saturday morning. Chicago police said the two women were in a verbal altercation with a man on the 300 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when the man retrieved a handgun and shot both women. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine: relatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Deterrent#Nexstar#Russian#Pentagon#The White House#Ukrainians#G20
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy