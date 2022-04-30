ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely selected by Baltimore Ravens at NFL draft

By Michael Owens
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another former Chanticleer will be taking his game to the next level. The Baltimore Ravens selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely with the 139th pick...

www.wmbfnews.com

