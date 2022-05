Former Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. In 2021, Bonitto led the Sooners with 15 tackles for loss and amassed seven sacks, which was second on the team. A redshirt junior last season, Bonitto was a three-year starter and registered 117 career tackles and 32 tackles for loss. He also recorded 18.5 career sacks, which ranks No. 13 in OU history.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO