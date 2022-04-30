ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia tattoo shop giving out free tattoos — as long as they’re ‘mayo-themed’

By Kassidy Hammond, Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Do you have a passion for mayonnaise? Specifically Duke’s Mayonnaise, a regional favorite headquartered in Richmond, Virginia?

Are you also willing to alter your flesh, forever, to show your loyalty?

Then boy, are you in for a treat.

Duke’s Mayonnaise has partnered with a tattoo shop in Richmond to offer free mayonnaise-themed tattoos for one day only in May.

“Duke’s is a cult brand due to consumers’ extreme passion for it. From using the jars as wedding
centerpieces, to urns and tattoos,” said Rebecca Lupesco, the brand manager for “mayohem” at Duke’s. “We’re here to reward that passion, and as a fun bonus, maybe become the most-tattooed mayo brand in the world.”

Woman jokes about unfortunate pre-pandemic tattoo that left her ‘mortified’

The free tattoos will be limited to a selection of over 40 pre-drawn designs, many of which were teased on the @DukesMayoTattoo Instagram account earlier this week. Designs include a dagger-pierced jar of Duke’s, a deviled egg with a pitchfork, and a skull with “Duke’s” spelled out in its teeth, among others. Customers can choose to get each design in black or in color.

The Instagram account also appears to be showcasing other, more intricate Duke’s-themed tattoos, as well.

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 13, at Yellow Bird Tattoo in Richmond. All available appointments are currently booked, but those still interested can ask to be placed on the waitlist by emailing BOOKYBT@gmail.com and putting “Duke’s Flash” in the subject line.

If Yellow Bird Tattoo still can’t seem to squeeze you in, you can also book a normal appointment — and pay — to get yourself the mayo-themed tattoo you’ve always dreamed of.

VIDEO: Car plows into tattoo shop, launches client out of chair

For more information, visit Duke’s tattoo Instagram or Yellow Bird’s Instagram .

