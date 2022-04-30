ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cade York to Browns in 4th round, the first LSU kicker drafted in program history

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

There was once a time at the LSU kicking game was a major weakness, but over the last three seasons it turned into an elite strength with Cade York.

And Saturday morning, that elite value was validated in the NFL draft with the Cleveland Browns selecting Cade York in the fourth round. The picks marks the first kicker selected in LSU history, and he was the first at the position selected in the 2022 draft.

York broke onto the scene immediately as the Tigers' kicker in the 2019 title season, and was remarkably consistent while converting on 54 of his 66 field goal attempts in his career. But what made him elite was what he did from long distance. York converted on a remarkable 15 of 19 kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a program-record 57-yard kick.

A majority of the NFL's teams were represented at York's pro day earlier this month, and the biggest question he'll have to answer is on kickoffs, which he didn't handle during his college career.

York becomes the 5th LSU player selected through the first four rounds, kicked off by Derek Stingley to the Texans at No. 3 overall. OG Ed Ingram was next to the Vikings in Round 2, while cornerback Cordale Flott landed with the Giants and running back Ty Davis-Price with the 49ers in the third round.

Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate and team leader, is an NFL player. Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Jackson had 15.5 sacks for his career, which ranks second in program history. Jackson radiated happiness while sitting down to talk The post Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints appeared first on KRDO.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots draft RB Kevin Harris in Round 6

The New England Patriots are taking a chance on another running back late in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats selected South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon. Perry: Why did the Patriots draft a quarterback in the fourth...
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots select LSU guard Chasen Hines in Round 6

The New England Patriots have taken another offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected LSU guard Chasen Hines with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon. Hines is listed at 6-foot-2 and 327 pounds. He made 17 starts for the Tigers. He also showed...
NFL
