Cade York to Browns in 4th round, the first LSU kicker drafted in program history

There was once a time at the LSU kicking game was a major weakness, but over the last three seasons it turned into an elite strength with Cade York.

And Saturday morning, that elite value was validated in the NFL draft with the Cleveland Browns selecting Cade York in the fourth round. The picks marks the first kicker selected in LSU history, and he was the first at the position selected in the 2022 draft.

York broke onto the scene immediately as the Tigers' kicker in the 2019 title season, and was remarkably consistent while converting on 54 of his 66 field goal attempts in his career. But what made him elite was what he did from long distance. York converted on a remarkable 15 of 19 kicks from beyond 50 yards, including a program-record 57-yard kick.

A majority of the NFL's teams were represented at York's pro day earlier this month, and the biggest question he'll have to answer is on kickoffs, which he didn't handle during his college career.

York becomes the 5th LSU player selected through the first four rounds, kicked off by Derek Stingley to the Texans at No. 3 overall. OG Ed Ingram was next to the Vikings in Round 2, while cornerback Cordale Flott landed with the Giants and running back Ty Davis-Price with the 49ers in the third round.