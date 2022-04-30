Watch: Saints QB Jameis Winston walks across stage for college degree at Florida State

Jameis Winston is thrilled to be able to call himself the Saints starting quarterback, and he can now call himself a college graduate.

As the NFL world was knee-deep in the third round of the NFL Draft, Winston was busy walking across the stage at Florida State to accept his diploma after finishing his bachelors degree.

Winston spent 2012-'14 with the Seminoles before he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the 2015 NFL Draft.

And when Winston returns to New Orleans, he'll have some new weapons to play with as the Saints traded up to select Ohio State WR No. 11 overall, with another former Buckeye Michael Thomas expected to return after missing a year with an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.