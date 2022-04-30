High school baseball: Dunnellon Tigers top Williston in regular-season finale

Pitchers Trent Townsend and Martin Hanrahan combined to lead the Dunnellon baseball team to an 8-4 victory on Friday against Williston.

Townsend pitched five innings scattering seven hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts. Hanrahan surrendered a hit and an earned run while striking out two over two innings.

Offensively for Dunnellon, Draven White and Wyatt West each had a hit and reached base three times, while Townsend helped out his own cause with an RBI double and two runs scored.

Talan Watson and West also drove in a run apiece for the Tigers.

Dunnellon (16-8) is the second seed in District 4-4A and it will have a first-round bye in next week's district baseball tournament. On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the winner of Monday's quarterfinal at North Marion between the host Colts and Lake Weir.

Belleview 14, St. John Lutheran 1 (5 innings): At Belleview, Skyler Bain (2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs), Brendan DeMonico (3-for-4, 3 RBIs), Barrett Patton (3-for-4, RBI), and Tyler Jones (2-for-3, RBI) led the Rattlers' offense. Bain pitched four innings, surrendering one run with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Belleview (9-13) is the No. 1 seed in the District 9-5A tournament and will host a semifinal game on Tuesday against either Palm Coast Matanzas or Daytona Beach Mainland.

St. John (3-12) plays First Academy on Monday at Mount Dora Christian Academy in the District 5-2A quarterfinals.