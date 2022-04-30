ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

$2.3M Lemon Bluff Boat Ramp and park on St. Johns River officially ready for boaters

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMKmB_0fPDqiNk00

OSTEEN — Whether or not a brand new boat ramp and public park was the best option for the Lemon Bluff area depends on who you ask.

One thing's for certain, though — it's going to be well-utilized.

"We’re going to love having it here," Suzanne Luczak said Friday morning while visiting the newly completed park. "It’s the Bluff life and we don’t want to leave it."

Current and former local officials spoke about the area's natural beauty and what the boat ramp and park will do for the community along the St. Johns River at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

"It’s not every day that we get an opportunity to see projects like this come to fruition," Volusia County Councilman Danny Robins said. "Local boaters are absolutely going to love this new park."

Robins said the new ramp is safer and provides easier river access compared to the old ramp located just a 10th of a mile up Lemon Bluff Road.

The new ramp also includes a kayak and canoe launch.

Robins said the old ramp doesn't have sufficient parking, lighting or restrooms.

The $2.3 million ramp was funded with contributions from Volusia County park impact fees, the ECHO program, the Florida Inland Navigation District and the Florida Boating Improvement Fund.

The Volusia County Council awarded the construction contract to the Ormond Beach-based Saboungi Construction, Inc., in June 2020.

Former longtime Volusia County Council member Pat Northey recalled working "diligently to spearhead this mission and provide the local community with a fantastic park and boat ramp."

She said she hopes the ample parking for the new facility, located about 4 miles southeast of State Road 415, will mean less noise and traffic congestion for local residents.

"The St. Johns River is one of our greatest natural wonders and the only American Heritage River in Florida that features pristine waters, an abundance of native wildlife, recreational opportunities, wonderful plant life and, of course, some of the best bass fishing in the area and actually probably the nation," Northey said.

Save the St. Johns:Marvels of river come alive during tour aimed at protecting it

Full steam ahead:Steamboats on the St. Johns River

Longtime area resident Lee Giddens said the ramp will be nice for pontoons and other larger boats, but he otherwise didn't share in the excitement.

"We’ve been against this project from the very beginning because it creates so much activity on the weekend," Giddens said.

In 2012 Volusia County purchased the land by the ramp for $605,000 with funds from a special tax for environmental, cultural, historic and outdoor projects.

In addition to demolishing the old fish camp, "No parking" signs were installed along the road and deputies were tasked with ticketing violators. An RV park — where some stayed for extended periods of time — also was torn down and used as overflow parking for the original ramp.

Comments / 3

Related
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Osteen, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#St Johns River#Boaters#Rv Park#Traffic Congestion#Vehicles#Echo
Field & Stream

Florida Anglers Boat Giant 832-Pound Potential State Record Bluefin Tuna

On what was supposed to be an offshore trip for marlin, a group of anglers in Florida just caught an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. While fishing onboard the No Name about 160 miles off the coast of Destin, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, Captain Jake Matney and deck mates Devin Sarver and Jett Tolbert hooked into the giant. They took turns fighting the fish, which ultimately took five hours to subdue. Jennifer Matney, Jeremiah Matney, and Jacob Matney—members of the captain’s family—were also on the boat.
DESTIN, FL
Outsider.com

Missouri Angler Lands Rare 50-Pound Lake Sturgeon

A lucky fisherman caught a beautiful lake sturgeon measuring over four feet long and weighing around 55 pounds in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, angler Troy Staggs caught the rare and protected fish last week before releasing it back into the Lake of the Ozarks. Staggs, who...
MISSOURI STATE
104.5 The Team

Is it Safe to Eat Fish from the Hudson River?

But really, would you? Fishing has always been popular on the waterway, but years of pollution have made the question of the 'edibleness' of fish questionable at best. According to the New York State Department of Health, there's not really a blanket answer to the question of whether Hudson River aquatic creatures pose a health risk if consumed. That alone should should be a red flag.
ALBANY, NY
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 81-year-old man from boat

LITTLE BLACK RIVER, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) airlifted an 81-year-old man from his sinking boat. According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Home is in the desired Oakland Park community

This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, concrete and stucco home is in the highly desired Oakland Park neighborhood in Port Orange, which is known for its outstanding school district. It is within walking distance to All Children's Park, Seemor Dog Park and the Spruce Creek recreational facility. Situated on an irregular-shaped, half-acre lot, it has a split-plan interior and an extra-large side yard that would be ideal for a pool. It has an older roof, but the seller is willing to offer a credit for a replacement.
PORT ORANGE, FL
CBS LA

Volunteer divers to pull fishing gear debris off San Pedro coastline

A team of volunteer divers will descend 45 meters into the ocean off San Pedro Thursday to retrieve lost commercial fishing gear near a sunken pre-WWII destroyer as part of an international effort to clean the world's oceans and protect marine life. The dive represents the first effort undertaken in the United States by the non-profit Healthy Seas, partnering with the newly established U.S. chapter of Ghost Diving, which is providing a team of six volunteer technical divers specialized in the removal of lost fishing gear and other marine debris. The site was chosen for the presence of the USS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Cape Cod-style home is on the Tomoka River

Sitting on the banks of the Tomoka River in the highly sought-after Tomoka Oaks community, this Cape Cod-style home offers more than 4,500 square feet of living space that is divided between the three-story main home and the two-story guest quarters. The main house offers two bedrooms and a large family room with a fireplace on the base level and a remodeled kitchen, half bath, dining room and a spacious living room with a second fireplace on the second level. The third level holds the owner’s en-suite, two other bedrooms, a recently remodeled bathroom and a large storage closet. The guest house features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and utility room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the deck off the base level, with a walkway that leads through the natural preserve behind the home out to the dock on the Tomoka River.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy