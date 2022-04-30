ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

37% no longer think owning a car or home is part of the American Dream

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45K68V_0fPDqaJw00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – The “American Dream” isn’t dead, but according to a third of small business owners (31%), it needs to change. In a new survey of 1,000 small business owners, many think certain aspects of the traditional American Dream are a part of the past — such as owning a car and a home (37%) and believing in the free market economy (31%).

Instead, respondents are now focusing on helping their businesses thrive as part of their “new” American dream – which 71 percent believe is achievable through sacrifice, risk-taking, and hard work.

The American Dream is evolving

Results from the survey, commissioned by Xero , a global small business platform, and conducted by OnePoll , also find that nearly two in three (65%) believe they’re currently living the American dream. Meanwhile, 72 percent think there’s a difference between having a “personal” American dream and a dream for their business.

Although 38 percent of respondents say running their own businesses is part of their personal American dream , nearly as many agree that being self-made (32%) and providing for their families (30%) is also part of their life plans. However, achieving their dreams takes time, with 46 percent of business owners saying they have a four-to-five-year plan to reach their personal goals.

When asked what they would aim to accomplish first, 23 percent want to ensure they’re providing for their own future, 16 percent want to push for a good cause, and 14 percent want to put their family’s future first.

“Small businesses are the engine of the U.S. economy and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a shift in how business owners perceive the American dream,” says Ben Richmond, U.S. country manager at Xero, in a statement. “Business owners are redefining what it means to be a self-made entrepreneur, and their aspirations for their business are closely tied to their new vision of the American dream. We’ve come to find that oftentimes, the American dream is inclusive of both professional and personal aspirations, and each side of the coin very distinctly influences the other.”

Small business goals

The vast majority of business owners (86%) say their businesses are an important part of their larger American dream. Three in five hope to expand their stores into a chain. More than a third (36%) say they currently own both a physical and online store, while 25 percent only have a physical store and 20 percent strictly do business online.

Respondents also shared the financial goals they have set for themselves and their businesses — which include giving their employees health and retirement benefits (40%), having enough money to spend freely (36%), and paying their employees more (34%). Five in six people believe being “financially comfortable” is their American dream.

“Bringing the two separate worlds — both professional and personal — of a business owner together and connecting the different elements of business management by using technology can help owners be in control of their goals,” Richmond adds. “It can also help them focus on the passion that got them into business in the first place.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Good News Network

Two in Three U.S. Business Owners Believe They’re Currently Living the American Dream

The ‘American Dream’ isn’t dead according to small business owners—65% of whom believe they currently are living it. A new survey of 1,000 small business owners in the United States showed that respondents are focused on helping their businesses thrive—and 71% say that the “new” American dream can be achieved through sacrifice, risk-taking and hard work.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#U S Economy#Vehicles
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
KX News

Heather Hoffman gets $500,000 bond

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Half-a-million dollars is the bond set by a Minot judge for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert last week. At her initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond. “[Hoffman] killed the father […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

NDSU’s Christian Watson drafted by the Green Bay Packers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University wide receiver Christian Watson has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 34th overall pick, and in the second round, of the 2022 NFL Draft. A Florida native who has been at NDSU since 2017, Watson has been a contributor for the Bison from the […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

ND attorney general stays out of dispute over bridge ownership

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has again refused to get involved in a dispute over the ownership of the historic Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge which BNSF Railway is planning to raze. The nonprofit group, Friends of the Rail Bridge, believes the state owns the 139-year-old structure, which would require the State […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy