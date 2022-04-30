Lizzo Dishes On Coachella Performance With Harry Styles

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo 's surprise Coachella appearance was a surprise to her, too.

The "Juice" singer dished on her memorable performance with Harry Styles at the California music festival last weekend and she spared no details.

"The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise for me too because I think I found out Wednesday night, and then I was rehearsing. ‘Cause I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry," Lizzo said in a recent podcast interview, according to NME .

The "Rumors" singer added her appearance at Coachella was perfect timing to celebrate her 34th birthday . "I love his music. That’s my guy. I’m a fan. So I was like, I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early," she continued.

Lizzo and Harry performed Gloria Gaynor 's 1978 smash hit "I Will Survive" and the ever-iconic One Direction song, "What Makes You Beautiful." The "I Will Survive" performance was brought up to Lizzo and she said she was all in.

"And then Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse and do ‘I Will Survive?' And I’m like, ‘F---, yeah!’ So I pulled up a day early, we ran it three times in his trailer, and then we just did it," she said.

This isn't the first time Lizzo opens up about her Coachella experience with Harry Styles. She shared a hilarious TikTok last week of her crying in the crowd during the "Adore You" singer's set. "POV u accidentally filmed urself during Woman 😭," she wrote in the caption.