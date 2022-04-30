ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

2 dead after car drives off cliff at Pescadero State Beach

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ST9r1_0fPDphSo00

Two people have died after their car drove off a cliff into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach.

CAL FIRE CZU responded to the incident Saturday morning and found a truck in the water at the bottom of the cliffs, KPIX reported. The agency declared the two victims found dead at the scene.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call along with the California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and California State Parks . The Coast Guard is continuing to search for a third victim, CAL FIRE CZU tweeted.

According to the CAL FIRE CZU Facebook , the vehicle went into the ocean at around 9 p.m. Friday night.

San Mateo County Coroner's Office will release the victim's names once the families have been notified, KPIX said.

The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

