Le Roy, NY

Leaves reportedly burning out out of control in yard on Gilbert, Le Roy

The Batavian
 2 days ago

Leaves are reportedly burning out of control in the yard at 84 Gilbert...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
City
Le Roy, NY
News 8 WROC

Car hits school bus on West Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were injured when a car crashed into a school bus in Rochester Friday morning. According to Rochester police, the driver of the car ran a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Ford Street shortly after 7:00 a.m. Investigators said the driver could not see the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Police identify missing kayaker as 54-year-old Amherst man

BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario. New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Crash Leaves One Dead

A Thursday car crash in Steuben County has led to one death. State police say they responded to the report of a crash around 12:30 Thursday afternoon in Canisteo where it was determined 65 year old Gayle Vanskiver was travelling North on State Route 36 when she collided with a Southbound Troupsburg dump truck. Vanskiver was pronounced dead at the scene; the truck driver was uninjured.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
#Out Of Control#Accident
FingerLakes1.com

Man dies after allergic reaction in Penn Yan

Police say they were called to a medical emergency call at the intersection of Monell and Lake streets in the village of Penn Yan on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m. first responders were called for an unconscious male in a vehicle. When they arrived- officers found the male- and forced entry into the truck to pull him from the vehicle.
PENN YAN, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after fall from Pearl Street rooftop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police. Police said the man, 28, fell from a fourth or fifth floor rooftop in the 500 block of Pearl Street, which is near W. Tupper Street. Police also reported that […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Orleans County 18-year-old killed in Niagara County car crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Orleans County 18-year-old was killed in a car crash in Niagara County early Wednesday morning. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Emory R. Seefeldt of Medina was driving down Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton just after 1 a.m. when the vehicle overturned and landed in the ditch near the intersection of Berner Parkway.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY

