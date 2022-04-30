ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man fatally shot in the head, another man shot in the leg in Albany Park: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after being shot in Albany Park Saturday morning. The...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

License plate readers help catch suspect in shooting that killed two on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In September of last year, a DoorDash driver was followed for miles and then targeted in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway. When it was all over, that driver and another man ended up dead. Late Thursday, police announced they caught the accused gunman. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, police said long-awaited license plate readers played a role in helping catch the suspect. The license plate readers helped Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, and Cicero Police coordinate and make the arrest. Investigators also said this was not the suspect's first shooting, first...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Albany, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Park#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Area Five
WGN News

2 women found shot to death inside Gary home

GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.Court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 69, shot dead in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. At 5:45 p.m., the man was in a home in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone took out a gun and shot him in the chest, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The shooter fled the scene. No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 woman dead, 1 wounded in River North shooting

CHICAGO — Two women were shot, one fatally, in River North following an argument early Saturday morning. Chicago police said the two women were in a verbal altercation with a man on the 300 block of North State Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when the man retrieved a handgun and shot both women. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy