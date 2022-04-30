ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Decline of Louisiana’s Black Oystermen

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quaint fishing village on the far east bank of the Mississippi River, a little over an hour from New Orleans and a population just over 100, sits Pointe à la Hache. The river bank was the source of food and livelihood for the predominantly Black community in Plaquemines Parish, but...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 5

Related
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who they are

(STACKER) The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vicksburg Post

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

There’s no need to call the “Men in Black” to Vicksburg after all. It wasn’t an extraterrestrial life form, a meth lab gone bad or a piece of SpaceX equipment that survived re-entry to the earth’s atmosphere — the ‘loud sound’ and fireball reported in the sky Wednesday morning was a meteor, as confirmed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
VICKSBURG, MS
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Native and American Idol Laine Hardy Arrested

Louisiana native Laine Hardy of Livingston has been arrested after a warrant was issued yesterday by LSU Police. Hardy turned himself into the LSU Campus Police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The charge is for "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, and Oral Communication". Essentially, it means he is allegedly being accused of placing a recording device somewhere to hear conversations.
LOUISIANA STATE

