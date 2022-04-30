Tri-Cities soccer star Hope Solo putting herself in alcohol treatment program

SEATTLE, Wash.– U.S. Soccer star and Tri-Cities local Hope Solo says she is putting herself in an alcohol treatment program.

Solo was arrested in North Carolina in late March. She is accused of driving under the influence with her children in the car and resisting arrest.

A police report obtained by the Associated Press says Solo was found passed out in a Walmart parking lot with her 2-year-old twins inside.

On Friday, Solo posted a statement on Twitter saying she was going into alcohol treatment.

“I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol,” Solo said. “At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family.”

The retired goalkeeper is from Richland.

