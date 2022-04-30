ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tuberculosis cases rise in Washington, leading to the state's largest outbreak in 20 years

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Health officials warn that Washington is experiencing the state's largest tuberculosis outbreak in 20 years. And it's part of a concerning surge in TB cases worldwide.

A Washington State Department of Health release from Thursday shared that state and local health officials are on "heightened alert" due to the current rise in TB cases.

While TB cases in Washington appeared to trend downward during the first year of the pandemic (potentially due to decreased reporting), cases notably rose in 2021 – which saw a total of 199 reported cases statewide, a 22% increase from 2020, according to the state department of health.

So far, 70 TB cases have already been reported in 2022.

“It’s been 20 years since we saw a cluster of TB cases like this,” Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Washington State chief science officer, said in a statement. “Increased access to TB testing and treatment in the community is going to be key to getting TB under control.”

Washington's TB outbreak includes 17 in people who were interconnected with each other and several state prisons. In a statement , Washington State Department of Corrections' chief medical officer Dr. MaryAnn Curl said since a rise in cases at the state's Stafford Creek Corrections Center was identified, the DOC has been working with the DOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on testing and actions to decrease the spread.

TB cases are rising worldwide – and devastating consequences can follow.

In October, the World Health Organization issued a report linking increased TB deaths to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the WHO, due to COVID-19 and reduced access to care, TB deaths rose for the first time in over a decade.

Fact check: Tuberculosis is more dangerous than COVID-19, but context matters

At around 1.5 million deaths worldwide in 2020, there were significantly more TB deaths – with far fewer people receiving diagnosis, treatment or TB preventive care – than in 2019, the WHO found.

In addition, overall spending on critical TB services declined.

“This report confirms our fears that the disruption of essential health services due to the pandemic could start to unravel years of progress against tuberculosis,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, stated in October. “This is alarming news that must serve as a global wake-up call to the urgent need for investments and innovation to close the gaps in diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people affected by this ancient but preventable and treatable disease.”

Worldwide hepatitis outbreak: Health officials warn of unusual hepatitis cases in young children

Across the United States, like in Washington, health officials saw a significant decline for reported TB cases in 2020. However, the CDC points to a few potential explanations – including delayed or missed TB diagnoses because of COVID-19 strains on the health care system, a decline in cases related to the pandemic's mitigation efforts and a shift in travel habits.

Washington is not the only state that has reported a rise in TB cases this year . The Kansas Department of Health reported an outbreak of confirmed TB cases in March. At the time of the report, fewer than 10 cases were confirmed.

Experts stress that informing yourself about the symptoms, treatments and spread of TB – which is a preventable and curable disease – is critical.

Learn more on the CDC's website .

Video: Swollen finger turns out to be rare sign of tuberculosis

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuberculosis cases rise in Washington, leading to the state's largest outbreak in 20 years

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Cdc#Global Health#Tb#Doc
deseret.com

Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children

The World Health Organization said it is investigating an outbreak of acute hepatitis among children that now involves 11 countries, including the United States. Among the 169 reported cases, at least one child has died from this inflammation of the liver and 17 children needed liver transplants, the WHO said Saturday in a statement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

457K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy