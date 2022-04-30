ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Said After The Timberwolves Were Eliminated

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Karl-Anthony Towns met with the media after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 114-106 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening at Target Center.

The loss ends the year for the Timberwolves, who will now go into the 2022 offseason, while the Grizzlies will advance to the second-round of the playoffs to face off with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

After the game, All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns met with the media.

This was the second time that Towns made the NBA Playoffs in his career (the first time was in 2018 with Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose).

The Timberwolves won the first game, and had a massive lead in Game 3, but the only other game that they were able to win was Game 4.

The Grizzlies won the series 4-2.

Towns made his third NBA All-Star Game this season, and averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

He also shot an outstanding 41.0% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and they won their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They have a very talented big-three of Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

New York, NY
