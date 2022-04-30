Angelina College to offer first year free to 2022 high school grads

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Angelina College has announced that they are offering current Angelina County high school seniors free tuition for their first year of college should they choose to attend.

After receiving financial aid and scholarships, incoming freshmen for the the fall semester of 2022 will be given free tuition and fees when they enroll in 15 credit hours.

To receive this offer, incoming students must meet the following four requirements:

Graduate from an Angelina County high school in May of 2022

Complete FAFSA

Complete a scholarship application

Enroll as a full-time student (minimum 15 credit hours)

The college is promoting this new initiative under the slogan ‘Come to AC, First Year Free.’ The offer will not include required books or supplies.

