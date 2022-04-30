Hamilton picks Fowlerville Principal Brad Lusk as next superintendent

FILLMORE TWP. — Hamilton Community Schools has identified its next superintendent.

Following a second round of interviews with two finalists Saturday, April 30, the board voted unanimously to move into contract negotiations with Brad Lusk.

Lusk is currently the principal of Fowlerville High School, a position he has held since 2012. He previously spent eight years with Grandville Public Schools as a teacher and assistant principal.

Lusk holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, master’s and specialist degrees from Grand Valley State University and a doctorate from Eastern Michigan University.

The board invited Lusk and Doug Greer , director of school improvement at the Ottawa Area ISD and director of learning at Holland Christian, for second interviews Saturday. Both presented on their 90-day entry plan and answered questions from the board.

Following the interviews, board members were unanimous in feeling Lusk was the best candidate for Hamilton, while acknowledging both candidates were highly qualified.

Loren Joostberns highlighted Lusk’s successful experience leading a school building at the ground level over the past 10 years, in particular through the difficulties of the pandemic, as a factor in his decision.

Another highlight for the board was Lusk’s approach to the second interview. He stood among the crowd of dozens of community members throughout and frequently addressed them while answering questions.

“I did not know, honestly, coming into today how I was going to decide,” Morgan Maul said. “What did it for me today was listening to Dr. Lusk talk, and (he) more addressed our community. He was talking to us, he was talking to everybody else.”

The board has highlighted throughout the process the need for the next leader to build trust and relationships with the community as a way of healing from the divisiveness of the last couple years.

Ben Randle said he feels Lusk is someone who can step in to lead the existing team and who the community can believe in as the district aims to rebuild community relationships.

When asked why he wanted to be Hamilton’s superintendent, Lusk said he felt comfortable in the community, as it has many similarities to Fowlerville. He also mentioned a positive visit to the district last week and highlighted several initiatives happening in the district.

“You’ve got a lot of great things going on here,” he said. “Being able to see the work-based learning, the ODC and outdoor community where the connection is there, having an opportunity to be part of that would be special.”

Hamilton initially received 10 applicants for its superintendent position. Four were invited for first round interviews April 23 — Lusk, Greer, Tim Reeves and Jaym Abraham.

Lusk is expected to officially begin in his new role July 1. He will take over for David Tebo, who is resigning from the district effective June 30 . Tebo, who has led the district since January 2011, is taking a position as director of innovation at the OAISD in July.

