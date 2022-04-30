WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES: 5 Boro Bike Tour, other events shutting down streets
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s a busy weekend for New York streets with three major events causing several closures and detours.
On Sunday, May 1, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour will shut down roads and bridges all day with some streets staying closed until about 7 p.m. in every borough which include:
Manhattan Portion:
Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street
Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street
Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street
Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway
Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street
West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive
East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive
Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard
Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street
East / West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue
Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)
Bronx Portion:
138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge
Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street
137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)
Manhattan Portion (Continued):
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street
East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue
Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street
Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit
East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit
Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60th Street
Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)
Queens Portion:
21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North
Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard / Alternate Route
Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street
19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard
Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard
Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South
Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street
14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue
31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive
44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street
11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)
Brooklyn Portion:
McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue
Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street
Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street
Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street
Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street
Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street
Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street
Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street
BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano
Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)
Staten Island Portion:
Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street
Edgewater Street/ Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street
Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace
Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street Wall Street between Richmond Terrace and Dead End
The Lincoln Tunnel’s south tube will also be closed on Sunday morning, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K.
Traffic will also be affected on Long Island for the Long Island Marathon with the following closures:
Charles Lindbergh Blvd. (Entire loop) 6:00 A.M. - 1 P.M.
Stewart Avenue (Merchant’s Concourse / Endo Blvd to Merrick Ave) 6:45 A.M. - 10:30 A.M.
Merrick Avenue (Stewart Ave to Hempstead Tpke) 5:00 A.M. - 1 P.M.
Park Blvd (Hempstead Tpke to Merrick Ave) 6:30 A.M. - 10:30 A.M.
Other Closures:
Meadowbrook State Parkway exits and entrances to and from Charles Lindbergh Blvd (Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College and Eisenhower Park exits), as well as the exit onto E/B Stewart Ave, will be closed from 6:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.
Eisenhower Park's Park Blvd. will not allow through traffic between 5:00 A.M and 10:30 A.M. Public parking in sections of the Park will be permitted until 6:30AM.
