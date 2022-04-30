Investigation ongoing after man found dead in Upstate home

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an Upstate home over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they responded to perform a welfare check at a home on Revis Creek Court in Simpsonville around 5:30 Friday evening.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a man dead in the home. They also say that a fire occurred in the home. The man's cause of death has not been released as of the time of this report, nor has his identity.