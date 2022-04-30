Woman hospitalized in weekend shooting

A woman is hospitalized after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. Greenville County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a trailer park on Columbia Avenue in Greenville around 2:30 Saturday morning. When Deputies arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital, there's been no update on her condition. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released any suspect info or announced any arrests in the case. The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.