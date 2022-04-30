ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cowboys add Wisconsin TE in Round 4

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xwp8R_0fPDoY0Q00

LAS VEGAS ( SILVER STAR NATION ) — The Dallas Cowboys used pick 129 to add depth at the tight end position, selecting the Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson in the fourth round.

Ferguson’s pedigree is Wisconsin football. His grandfather, Barry Alvarez, was head coach of the Badgers from 1990 until 2005, and athletic director at Wisconsin from 2004 until 2021. His father, Brad Ferguson, played linebacker from 1986 to 1988. His brother, Joe, played safety from 2013 until 2017 for the Badgers.

In high school, Ferguson was a three-sport athlete and a three-year team captain. He actually began his football career on defense. As a sophomore linebacker, he amassed 133 tackles, 22 for loss, and 3 interceptions.

Ferguson began to play on both sides of the ball his junior year, earning First Team All-Conference honors his junior year with 63/991/8 on offense and 99 tackles on defense. He also earned All-Conference honors in basketball and lettered in baseball.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he lacks bulk for a tight end, yet is as sure-handed as they come. He secures catches, holds on after taking big hits, and isn’t fazed by catching in traffic.

Ferguson has a sense for the game and quick, balanced feet, allowing him to earn yards after the catch despite his average speed.

Ferguson is a competitive blocker who needs to work on his fundamentals and focus. He was flagged six times for false start.

He’s a reliable catcher and consistently productive, setting a school record at Wisconsin with 47 consecutive games with a catch.

And, his coaches said he’s a vocal leader and isn’t afraid to address the team. Sounds like he shares two key traits with another tight end Cowboy fans are very familiar with, doesn’t it? (Hint: Number 82.)

With the addition of Ferguson, the Cowboys find backup option to play behind TE Dalton Schultz, who signed the franchise tag with the team in March 2022.

Schultz, like Ferguson, was a Day 3 pick for the Cowboys in 2018 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys have already addressed several needs in the first three rounds. Here’s the newest Dallas Cowboys so far:

