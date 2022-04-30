ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys select Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson with No. 129 pick in NFL Draft

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys selected Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the selection of Ferguson, the Cowboys added some depth behind starter Dalton Schultz, who will earn $10.93 million under the franchise tag in 2022.

Dallas had a need at the position after they released former starting tight end Blake Jarwin in March after he underwent hip surgery at the end of February.

Dallas also has tight ends Sean McKeon, Jeremy Sprinkle and Ian Bunting on the roster.

A three-year starter at Wisconsin, Ferguson had a team-high 46 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns for the Badgers in 2021 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Ferguson, standing at 6'5" and 250 pounds, started 36 games in his four seasons at Wisconsin. He had 13 career touchdown catches.

Kyle Youmans of DallasCowboys.com had this to say about Ferguson:

"As reliable a pass catcher and a blocker of any tight end in the class. Physical at the point of attack and with his hands as a blocker. Can elevate to reel in a bad pass and has the speed to gain an advantage on a defender."

