Trenton, NJ

Trenton investigating video of city employee getting semi-nude massage in front of staff

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44M0Pl_0fPDoUTW00

TRENTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Trenton officials and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a video of a Trenton Department of Health and Human Services employee getting a massage in a conference room wearing only underwear and a bra while other staff watch.

The five-minute video, which has since been deleted from Instagram, shows Yvette Graffie-Cooper laying on a massage table in a DHHS conference room wearing a bra and shorts, and later a bra and underwear, while a masseuse uses a device to massage her back, shoulders, arms, legs and stomach, Councilwoman Robin Vaughn told NJ.com .

“My concern is that it took place in a government building during business hours,” Vaughn said in a statement to NJ.com. “The company was providing services not vetted by the government — it puts employees at risk. There’s a whole level of issues along with civil rights violations potentially. You have employees sitting there — her subordinates. Were they forced to sit there or even if they weren’t did they raise an issue? Were they retaliated against? These are all things that need to be asked to the administration.”

Vaughn sent a letter to New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin on Wednesday demanding he "expeditiously to address that illicit and immoral behavior displayed on that video by a state-licensed municipal health official in front of her employees.”

It’s unclear when the video was taken, but the city has known of the incident since at least Feb. 24.

Dr. Adela Ames-Lopez, the city’s health director, started investigating as soon as she became aware of the video, claimed city officials.

Graffie-Cooper has worked for Trenton since 2003. She refused NJ.com's request for comment.

Community Policy