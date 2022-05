The Giants drafted a cornerback to potentially replace James Bradberry. The next step is finding another team to take Bradberry off their hands. In the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants drafted LSU cornerback Cordale Flott with the 81st overall pick. He’s a candidate to be developed as a possible replacement for Bradberry as GM Joe Schoen attempts to move on from the former Pro Bowler. The Giants have been trying to find trade suitors for Bradberry since the start of the offseason, but haven’t had any luck cultivating any serious offers. Schoen said on Friday that the Giants had not received interest from other teams in Bradberry during the draft.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO