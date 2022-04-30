Public restroom bill introduced to City Council could lead to more being built

Finding a public restroom around New York City could get a little easier soon.

A bill introduced in the city council would require a report be developed that would identify at least one location in every zip code in the city where a public restroom could be installed.

The report would have to be sent to the mayor and city council by June 2023.

In 2019 the city comptroller filed a report that ranked New York City 93rd out of 100 largest American cities when it comes to public restrooms.

