New York City, NY

Public restroom bill introduced to City Council could lead to more being built

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
Finding a public restroom around New York City could get a little easier soon.

A bill introduced in the city council would require a report be developed that would identify at least one location in every zip code in the city where a public restroom could be installed.

The report would have to be sent to the mayor and city council by June 2023.

In 2019 the city comptroller filed a report that ranked New York City 93rd out of 100 largest American cities when it comes to public restrooms.

Comments / 3

Steven Lazzari
1d ago

this is a waste of money go and check out a public park bathroom and then ask yourself if you would use a public bathroom that's run by the he city

