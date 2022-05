Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the New York Mets are off to a fast start. A strong offseason put the Mets in position to contend for the National League East crown, but Jacob deGrom’s injury put a negative cloud over the franchise just before Opening Day. An injury of that magnitude has sunk plenty of Mets teams in the past but this team responded to adversity by posting a dominant 15-7 record to build a two-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO