Los Angeles, CA

Why Isaiah Spiller can make an instant impact in the Chargers offense

By Ryan Harris
 2 days ago

With the 123rd pick, the LA Chargers selected running back out of Texas A&M Isaiah Spiller. A running back number two to take snaps behind Austin Ekeler was something that the Chargers have been trying to address in the past couple seasons, with the selection of Joshua Kelley in...

