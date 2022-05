CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals focused on defense in. The Super Bowl runner-up Bengals used five of their six picks in the draft to get defensive players. “I think we were going to be in a position where there were some good offensive players there, and they’d be in the conversation,” coach Zac Taylor said. “We are really happy with the three (defensive) guys we’ve walked away with. We walked out of there feeling like, ‘OK, we accomplished not only value with the right players.’ They hit some spots that we knew we needed some depth. We weren’t going to reach for guys, so some guys that we felt good about were there and (we) took them.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO