ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Motorcycle crash in Crawford County leaves one dead

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

BUCYRUS  A city resident is dead after a Friday evening motorcycle crash in Crawford County.

According to a news release from the State Highway Patrol, Alex J. Lawrence, 38, of Bucyrus, was eastbound on state Route 103 driving a 1986 Honda motorcycle when he veered off the right side of the roadway. The bike overturned and struck a utility pole.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said the call came in just before 6 p.m. of an overturned bike off of Route 103, east of the village of New Washington in Cranberry Township.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire and EMS, and Life First EMS assisted the Highway Patrol on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Motorcycle crash in Crawford County leaves one dead

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Bucyrus resident Alex J. Lawrence, 38, died after his motorcycle overturned and hit a utility pole on SR 103 in Cranberry Township in Crawford County, according to a release from the OSHP. […]
BUCYRUS, OH
EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 542-Coos County

On April 23, 2022 at approximately 2:50 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 542 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford F250, operated by Derek Ellis (41) of Powers, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway and continued down a 40ft embankment with Ellis being ejected. Speed is being investigated as the leading factor in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, several injured after east side car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and several were taken to area hospitals after a car accident Friday evening. At approximately 9:18 p.m. Friday, a car crash near East Broad Street and Broadpointe Place on the city’s east side left one person dead and three others were taken to nearby hospitals, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucyrus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Crawford County, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bucyrus, OH
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Honda Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#The State Highway Patrol#New Washington Fire#Life First Ems#The Highway Patrol
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Remembers DFC Jason Bush Three Years Later

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office fondly remember DFC Jason Bush.  Deputy Bush passed away three years ago on April 29, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle against cancer. He was 34 years old. Jason was a native of Prince George’s County and a graduate […] The post St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Remembers DFC Jason Bush Three Years Later appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC4 Columbus

All lanes on I-670 WB reopen following crash

UPDATE: As of 3:50 p.m. all lanes of I-670 have reopened following the crash. There is still no word on what caused the crash. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All lanes on I-670 westbound in downtown Columbus are closed due to a crash and debris in the road. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Four suspects arrested in connection to string of bank robberies

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Four suspects believed to be involved in a series of bank robberies that spanned four Ohio counties were arrested Wednesday. SWAT Team members and detectives from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects — Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and […]
LANCASTER, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy