BUCYRUS A city resident is dead after a Friday evening motorcycle crash in Crawford County.

According to a news release from the State Highway Patrol, Alex J. Lawrence, 38, of Bucyrus, was eastbound on state Route 103 driving a 1986 Honda motorcycle when he veered off the right side of the roadway. The bike overturned and struck a utility pole.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said the call came in just before 6 p.m. of an overturned bike off of Route 103, east of the village of New Washington in Cranberry Township.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire and EMS, and Life First EMS assisted the Highway Patrol on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Motorcycle crash in Crawford County leaves one dead