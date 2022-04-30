ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on I-495 early Saturday morning

By Yusra Asif, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

A 35-year-old man died after his car hit a guardrail and flipped on I-495 early Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Dennis Saulters Jr., of Philadelphia, was traveling south on I-495 south of Philadelphia Pike in a Mercedes-Benz around 4 a.m., according to police. For "unknown reasons," the Mercedes crossed the left shoulder and the left side of the car hit the guardrail.

As a result, the vehicle went off the road and struck the concrete support and a pole before flipping over, according to police. The car came to rest in the area of East Holly Oak Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKaHH_0fPDmVQf00

Police said Saulters was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRGINIA MAN KILLED IN CRASH IDENTIFIED: Police identify Virginia man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Bridgeville

The crash closed two right southbound lanes of I-495 for approximately 3.5 hours, according to police.

This wreck marked the fourth fatal crash in Delaware last week. On Friday, a 79-year-old man died in the hospital after his car collided with a tractor-trailer in the Seaford area a day earlier.

Prior to that, an 18-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning after her car crashed with a tractor-trailer on South Du Pont Highway in Harrington. That same day, an 80-year-old man from Virginia was hurt in a collision involving a tractor-trailer near Bridgeville . He died the next day in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the I-495 crash is asked to contact Senior Cpl. Matthew Calio by calling 302-365-8483.

Contact the reporter Yusra Asif @ yqureshi@delawareonline.com

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 35-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on I-495 early Saturday morning

